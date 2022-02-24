Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.64. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 136,308 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.