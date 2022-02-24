Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.35

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

