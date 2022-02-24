Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.41. 154,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,381,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.