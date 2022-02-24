Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $16.91. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 87,765 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,069,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 252,005 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

