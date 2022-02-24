Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.07

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 31363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1,002.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

