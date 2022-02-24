Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.71

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 633901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

