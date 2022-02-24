Invesco Ltd. Acquires 21,906 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Columbia Banking System worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.