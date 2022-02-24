Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

