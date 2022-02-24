Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Avangrid worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,095,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 622,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,230,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of AGR opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

