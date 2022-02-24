Invesco Ltd. Buys 103,486 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Pan American Silver worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

