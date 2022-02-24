Invesco Ltd. Buys 116,480 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Exelixis worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,712,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.