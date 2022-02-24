Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,226,411 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,411 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Paya worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 772,944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at about $39,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYA stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

