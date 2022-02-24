Invesco Ltd. Buys 40,327 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Myriad Genetics worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,456,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 225,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

