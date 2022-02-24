Invesco Ltd. Buys 6,410 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Exponent worth $27,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

