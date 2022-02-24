Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Donaldson worth $27,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

DCI stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

