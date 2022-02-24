Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Full Truck Alliance worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $39,903,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Shares of YMM opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.