Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of Black Hills worth $26,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.
Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
