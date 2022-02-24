Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,282 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

NASDAQ KC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.32. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $65.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.