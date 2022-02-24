Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.89% of Romeo Power worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter worth $59,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

