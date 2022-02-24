Invesco Ltd. Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

