Invesco Ltd. Has $26.16 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.10% of LTC Properties worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

