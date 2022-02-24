Invesco Ltd. Has $26.42 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Brighthouse Financial worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

