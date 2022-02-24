Invesco Ltd. Has $27.68 Million Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.58% of Workhorse Group worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $441.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

