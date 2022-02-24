Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2,422.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of SiTime worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,966 shares of company stock worth $9,675,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime stock opened at $173.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.67. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

