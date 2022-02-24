Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.41% of Advent Technologies worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ADN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

