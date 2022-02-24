Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of nVent Electric worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after buying an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 179,187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 400,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

