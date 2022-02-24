Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Invesco by 1,288.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 341,796 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco by 15.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

