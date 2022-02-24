Invesco Ltd. Purchases 12,777 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of Plexus worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

