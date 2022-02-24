Invesco Ltd. Purchases 358,691 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of World Fuel Services worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

INT stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

