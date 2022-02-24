Invesco Ltd. Purchases 575,909 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 453.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of Air Lease worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease by 24.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Air Lease by 18.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

