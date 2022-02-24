Invesco Ltd. Purchases 86,627 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of EchoStar worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SATS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.44 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

