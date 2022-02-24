Invesco Ltd. Purchases 898,139 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sirius XM worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $26,794,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $13,340,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $12,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.