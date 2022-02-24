Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 906.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,041 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,540,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

SJI stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

