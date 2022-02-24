Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $27.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

