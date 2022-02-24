Invesco Ltd. Sells 128,939 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Select Medical worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Select Medical by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,618 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Select Medical stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60.
Select Medical Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
