Invesco Ltd. Sells 128,939 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Select Medical worth $26,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Select Medical by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,618 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

