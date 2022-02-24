Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,043,791 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.21% of GFL Environmental worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 659,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

