Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,727 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:HE opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

