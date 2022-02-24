Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.60

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 7601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $877,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

