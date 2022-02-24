Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.06

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 11845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

