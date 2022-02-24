Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,685,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1,472.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,386 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,062,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 387,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.