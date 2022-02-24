Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $169.08 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

