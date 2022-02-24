Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up about 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

