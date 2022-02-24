Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.85

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 58.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 70.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

