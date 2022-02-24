Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.85

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
