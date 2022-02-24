Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.63

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

