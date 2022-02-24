Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.63

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
