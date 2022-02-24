Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $134.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Allegion had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2022 – Allegion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2022 – Allegion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.70. 1,094,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,937. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88.

Get Allegion plc alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.