Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):

2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,100 ($28.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.

BHP opened at GBX 2,383.05 ($32.41) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,167.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

