Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):
- 2/21/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – BHP Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/4/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,100 ($28.56). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.92) price target on the stock.
BHP opened at GBX 2,383.05 ($32.41) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,167.83.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 45.18%.
