Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ALV, ENI, GSK, HWDN, ITV, LLOY, LNTH, LTC, MACF, MCY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 24th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($301.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.80 ($19.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

was given a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

