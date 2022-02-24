Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 24th (ACCO, ALE, CMI, DAC, ES, HAIN, HWC, INSM, KLTR, VNO)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 24th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.