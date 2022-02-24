Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TC Energy (TRP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TC Energy (TSE: TRP) recently:

2/17/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.50 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00.

2/8/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

2/8/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$65.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,796,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,448. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock worth $3,385,020 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

