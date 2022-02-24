Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FirstService (FSV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) recently:

2/21/2022 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

2/17/2022 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – FirstService was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/26/2022 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

1/24/2022 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

